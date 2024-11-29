Adin Hill News: Fends off Jets

Hill stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

The Jets put in a good effort, but the Golden Knights got two-goal games from Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev in the win. Hill allowed more than two goals for the first time in six outings in this contest, and he's 4-1-1 in that span. The 28-year-old is now 10-4-2 with a 2.85 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 16 starts. The Golden Knights host Utah on Saturday, which will likely be a start for Ilya Samsonov.