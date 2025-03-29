Adin Hill News: Fifth straight win

Hill made 23 saves Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Predators.

Hill made back-to-back starts after an 18-save effort against Chicago on Friday. Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) felt something tighten on him in the warmup, so the Golden Knights pivoted to Hill. The 28-year-old Hill has won five consecutive starts and hasn't lost in regulation since March 9. Since then, Hill has gone 6-0-1 in seven starts, posting one shutout. He's one win from recording his first 30-victory season in the NHL and has a 2.46 GAA and a .908 save percentage.