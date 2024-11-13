Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill News: Gets starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Hill will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Hill was pulled in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes after giving up four goals on 21 shots. The 28-year-old has gone 1-2-1 on the road this season, posting an .870 save percentage in those games, though he's hardly been any better at home. The Ducks are at least a favorable opponent, averaging just 2.21 goals per game.

