Adin Hill News: Gives up third-period lead

Hill allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.

Hill was staked to a 2-0 lead after one period but was unable to hold back the Canadiens. Montreal scored twice in the third period and ended Hill's three-game win streak. Kirby Dach beat him five-hole for the game winner. Hill dropped to 16-6-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.