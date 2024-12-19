Adin Hill News: Good showing in win

Hill stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Hill allowed a season-high six goals to the Oilers in his last start, but he bounced back with a sharp performance Thursday. The 28-year-old gave up just a Teddy Blueger tally in the first period. Hill improved to 14-5-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Golden Knights' next game is at home versus the Kraken on Saturday.