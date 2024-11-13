Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill News: Grabs road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Hill stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hill had lost his last two outings, but a matchup with the lowly Ducks' offense got him back on track. One of the goals came late in the third period to make things interesting. Hill has won three of his five starts in November, allowing a total of 15 goals in that span. He's now 7-3-1 on the year with a 3.27 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 11 appearances this season. Hill continues to see a heavy workload while Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is out, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hill start again Friday in Utah.

