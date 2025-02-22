Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hill will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill has two wins in his last seven outings (2-3-2) while allowing 21 goals on 188 shots. He has a 20-10-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Vancouver is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.

