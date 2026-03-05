Adin Hill News: Hangs on for OT win
Hill made 23 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Detroit scored three times in the first period on 11 shots, but Hill regained his focus at the intermission and shut the door the rest of the way. The 29-year-old netminder has won two of three starts since the Olympic break while working in a timeshare with Akira Schmid, but Hill's given up 12 goals on only 67 shots (.821 save percentage) during that time. It remains to be seen whether Vegas will be content with its goaltending situation at the trade deadline.
