Adin Hill News: In goal Friday

Hill is set to start on the road versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Hill will take his turn in the Golden Knights' goalie rotation in the first half of a back-to-back. He has gone 2-1-0 with five goals allowed on 60 shots over three outings in January. The Hurricanes have scored 18 goals over their last six games, going 3-2-1 in that span.