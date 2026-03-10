Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Hill will guard the road net against Dallas on Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Hill has gone 1-2-0 in his last three outings while allowing 11 goals on 66 shots. He has posted a 6-5-3 record this season with a 3.40 GAA and an .859 save percentage through 16 appearances. Dallas sits seventh in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.43 goals per game.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
