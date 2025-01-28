Adin Hill News: In home blue paint Tuesday

Hill will protect the home crease against the Stars on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill was excellent in Sunday's 4-1 win over Florida, turning aside 33 of 34 shots on goal en route to his 19th win of the campaign, which matches his career high. The 28-year-old has a 3-3-1 record, .904 save percentage and 2.45 GAA through seven starts in the new year. Hill surrendered four goals in a loss to Dallas on Friday, but Vegas will have the advantage of home ice this time around. The Stars rank 10th in the NHL with 3.12 goals per game this season.