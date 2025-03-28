Adin Hill News: Keeps winning streak going
Hill stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Hill gave up a hat trick to Ryan Donato, but no other Blackhawks were able to dent the twine. The 28-year-old Hill has won four straight starts, allowing a total of eight goals in that span. He's up to 28-11-5 on the year with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 44 starts. Ilya Samsonov will likely start Saturday in Nashville, but Hill should be between the pipes Tuesday against the Oilers.
