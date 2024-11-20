Adin Hill News: Leaves ice first Wednesday

Hill was the first goalie to exit Wednesday's game-day skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes versus the Leafs.

Hill has been seeing the majority of the workload of late, appearing in six of the Knights' last seven contests while posting a 4-1-1 record, 3.12 GAA and .892 save percentage. With Vegas heading into a back-to-back, it figures to be Ilya Samsonov patrolling the road crease against the Senators on Thursday.