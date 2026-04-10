Adin Hill News: Lets lead slip away
Hill stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.
Hill had a 3-1 goal lead to protect early in the third period, but it didn't make it to the midway mark of the frame. He then allowed two goals on five shootout attempts to complete the collapse. Hill has gone 1-0-3 with 13 goals allowed over his last four contests, and this blown lead won't help his case for more playing time. He's at a 10-9-6 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 27 appearances this season. Expect Carter Hart to get the nod in Saturday's road game versus the Avalanche.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers8 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim10 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3011 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More