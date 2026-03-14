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Adin Hill News: Logs 21-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hill recorded a 21-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Hill got a little help from a video review that wiped out a Chicago goal for a hand pass. This was his first shutout of the campaign, and it continues a run of improved play -- he's allowed just 10 goals over his last five appearances. Hill is up to 8-6-3 with a 3.05 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 19 starts. He's started four straight contests, so the heavier workload may be helping him to get into a rhythm. The Golden Knights have a tough task ahead when they host the Sabres on Tuesday.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
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