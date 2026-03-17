Adin Hill News: Loses close game
Hill stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Sabres.
Hill did his part, allowing just a Josh Doan goal in the first period, but the Golden Knights couldn't bail him out. This was Hill's fifth straight start, and he's allowed just eight goals on 105 shots in that span. The 29-year-old is running with the chance to be a clear-cut No. 1 and is now at an 8-7-3 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage on the year. With Hill playing well, Akira Schmid seems unlikely to get many looks. The Golden Knights' next game is Thursday at home versus the Mammoth.
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