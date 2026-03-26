Adin Hill News: Loses to Oilers in overtime
Hill stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
This was the first time in 10 outings where Hill allowed more than three goals. He's made good progress in that area, but he's still just 4-5-1 in that span. Hill is 9-9-4 with a 3.07 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. While he's not getting great results, the Golden Knights don't have anyone better, so expect the 29-year-old to continue operating in the starting role. The Golden Knights host the Capitals on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 243 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 225 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch12 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 1413 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 1215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More