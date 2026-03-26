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Adin Hill News: Loses to Oilers in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hill stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

This was the first time in 10 outings where Hill allowed more than three goals. He's made good progress in that area, but he's still just 4-5-1 in that span. Hill is 9-9-4 with a 3.07 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. While he's not getting great results, the Golden Knights don't have anyone better, so expect the 29-year-old to continue operating in the starting role. The Golden Knights host the Capitals on Saturday.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
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