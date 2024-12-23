Adin Hill News: Makes 31 saves in win

Hill stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks put some pressure on Hill, but he was up to the challenge. He's now won six of his last seven outings, and this was the fifth time in that span he's allowed two or fewer goals. Hill improved to 15-5-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 22 games this season. He's gone 5-1-2 in games where he faces 30-plus shots. The Golden Knights next play Friday in San Jose.