Adin Hill News: Poor showing in win
Hill stopped 15 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.
Hill wasn't good, but the Golden Knights carried him with a five-goal outburst in the third period. The 29-year-old has won four of his last eight outings and is up to 5-3-3 with a 3.34 GAA and an .865 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. He's still a decent bet for wins, but Vegas' system is likely to lead to lower save percentages, and he's been leaking too many goals most of the time. The Golden Knights' road trip heads east for a visit to the Capitals on Friday.
