Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Protecting road goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Hill will start on the road versus the Kraken on Friday.

Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) isn't on the Golden Knights' road trip, so it's no surprise Hill will be between the pipes. Hill has won his last four starts, allowing just nine goals on 103 shots in that span. The Kraken have had trouble scoring consistently in recent weeks, so this is a favorable matchup for the 28-year-old netminder.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now