Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Secures six-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 7:33am

Hill agreed to terms on a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension with Vegas on Friday.

Hill has featured in four of the Knights' first six contests in March and posted a 3-1-0 record and 2.03 GAA, including a 27-save shutout of Columbus on Thursday. The 28-year-old netminder has already set new personal bests in games played (39), wins (24) and shutouts (four) this season and should be able to add to those totals heading into the final weeks of the season. With this extension, Hill figures to be the No. 1 option in Vegas for the foreseeable future -- especially with Ilya Samsonov set to hit free agency this summer.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
