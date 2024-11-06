Adin Hill News: Set to defend cage Wednesday

Hill is expected to patrol the blue paint on the road versus Edmonton on Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Hill is coming off a 16-save win over Utah on Saturday and figures to play in both games of the Knights' road trip, including Friday's clash with Seattle on Friday, after Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) didn't travel with the team. While Hill is in the crease, Akira Schmid was recalled from AHL Henderson to serve as the No. 2 option.