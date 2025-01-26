Adin Hill News: Set to face Panthers

Hill will patrol the home crease against Florida on Sunday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill has one win in his last five outings (1-3-1), allowing 15 goals on 119 shots. He has posted a record of 18-9-3 with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Florida is tied for eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 7-2 win over San Jose on Saturday.