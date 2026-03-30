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Adin Hill News: Set to face Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hill will patrol the home blue paint against the Canucks on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has dropped back-to-back games in overtime, and he has just one win in his last six outings. The 29-year-old has conceded 17 goals on 112 shots (.848 save percentage) while going 1-3-2 during that time. The Golden Knights should have plenty of motivation to put forth a strong effort Monday, as it will be their first game playing in front of new bench boss John Tortorella. The Canucks, for their part, have lost five games in a row.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
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