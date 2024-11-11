Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Hill will patrol the home crease for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill snapped a four-game winning streak on the road against Seattle on Friday, letting in four goals on 32 shots (.875 save percentage). He'll draw a start in a fourth consecutive matchup Monday, but the Hurricanes rank fourth in the NHL with 4.15 goals per game to begin the season.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
