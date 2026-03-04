Adin Hill News: Set to start Wednesday
Hill led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Akira Schmid played Tuesday in a loss to the Sabres, so it makes sense Hill will take the second half of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old netminder is just 4-4-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .846 save percentage over his last nine outings. The Red Wings have gone 2-1-0 over three games since the Olympic break, scoring eight goals in that span.
