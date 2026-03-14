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Adin Hill News: Slated to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hill is expected to start at home against Chicago on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is poised to make his fourth straight start after going 1-2-0 with a 2.37 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his past three outings. He's 7-6-3 with a 3.24 GAA and an .864 save percentage in 18 appearances this campaign. Chicago has earned back-to-back 3-2 overtime victories over Utah to improve to 25-29-11 on the season.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
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