Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Slated to face Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hill is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-2-0 while stopping 29 of 34 shots (.853). He's 6-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and an .859 save percentage in 17 outings in 2025-26. Pittsburgh is also searching for a win after dropping four of its past five (1-2-2). The Penguins are missing star centers Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago