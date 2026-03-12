Adin Hill News: Slated to face Pittsburgh
Hill is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-2-0 while stopping 29 of 34 shots (.853). He's 6-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and an .859 save percentage in 17 outings in 2025-26. Pittsburgh is also searching for a win after dropping four of its past five (1-2-2). The Penguins are missing star centers Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 66 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 2713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More