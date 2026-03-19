Adin Hill News: Slated to face Utah
Hill is expected to start at home against Utah on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Hill has a 2-2-0 record, 1.26 GAA and .943 save percentage across his past four appearances. He's 8-8-3 with a 2.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 20 outings overall in 2025-26. Utah dropped four straight games (0-2-2) from March 9-14, but the Mammoth ended that slump Monday with a 6-3 victory over Dallas to improve to 35-27-6 on the season.
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