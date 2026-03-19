Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Slated to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hill is expected to start at home against Utah on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill has a 2-2-0 record, 1.26 GAA and .943 save percentage across his past four appearances. He's 8-8-3 with a 2.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 20 outings overall in 2025-26. Utah dropped four straight games (0-2-2) from March 9-14, but the Mammoth ended that slump Monday with a 6-3 victory over Dallas to improve to 35-27-6 on the season.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago