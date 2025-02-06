Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, per Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com, and is slated to defend the visiting crease in New Jersey on Thursday.

Hill has allowed four goals in four of his last five games, going 1-2-2 with a 3,40 GAA and an .883 save percentage. Overall, he is 19-10-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 33 appearances in 2024-25. He will face the Devils, who are generating 3.28 goals per game, fifth in the NHL.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now