Adin Hill News: Slated to start Thursday

Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, per Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com, and is slated to defend the visiting crease in New Jersey on Thursday.

Hill has allowed four goals in four of his last five games, going 1-2-2 with a 3,40 GAA and an .883 save percentage. Overall, he is 19-10-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 33 appearances in 2024-25. He will face the Devils, who are generating 3.28 goals per game, fifth in the NHL.