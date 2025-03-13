Adin Hill News: Slated to start Thursday

Hill is expected to defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Hill saw his four-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt Sunday, allowing six goals on 35 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Kings. Hill is 23-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.33 goals per game, sixth in the NHL in 2024-25.