Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Hill is expected to defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Hill saw his four-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt Sunday, allowing six goals on 35 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Kings. Hill is 23-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.33 goals per game, sixth in the NHL in 2024-25.

