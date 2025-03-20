Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Hill will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Bruins, SinBin.Vegas reports.

Hill has had mixed results this month, going 3-1-1 with a 2.19 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last five starts, a stretch that includes a pair of shutout wins. Following Thursday's start, Hill and Ilya Samsonov are slated to split starts during the Golden Knights' back-to-back set over the weekend.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now