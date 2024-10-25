Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill News: Starting against Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Hill will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Senators, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill will make his first start in over a week after taking losses in his last two outings. The 28-year-old hasn't had a particularly strong start to the season, recording a 2-2-0 record, 3.81 GAA and .851 save percentage. He'll face a tough test against the Senators, who have averaged 3.67 goals per game over their first six games of the year.

