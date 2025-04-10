Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Hill will patrol the blue crease at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill snapped a two-game losing streak in Vancouver on Sunday, stopping 19 shots in a 3-2 victory. He is 30-13-5 with four shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 appearances in 2024-25. Seattle is 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.99 goals per game this season.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
