Adin Hill News: Starting against St. Louis
Hill will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hill has been inconsistent recently, going 2-3-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .900 save percentage over his last five starts as the Golden Knights have been in a bit of a slump. He's alternated starts with Ilya Samsonov recently, and Hill will tend the twine Monday after Samsonov drew the start in Saturday's loss to Chicago.
