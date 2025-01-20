Adin Hill News: Starting against St. Louis

Hill will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hill has been inconsistent recently, going 2-3-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .900 save percentage over his last five starts as the Golden Knights have been in a bit of a slump. He's alternated starts with Ilya Samsonov recently, and Hill will tend the twine Monday after Samsonov drew the start in Saturday's loss to Chicago.