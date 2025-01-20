Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Hill will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hill has been inconsistent recently, going 2-3-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .900 save percentage over his last five starts as the Golden Knights have been in a bit of a slump. He's alternated starts with Ilya Samsonov recently, and Hill will tend the twine Monday after Samsonov drew the start in Saturday's loss to Chicago.

