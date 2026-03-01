Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hill will defend the road net against the Penguins on Sunday.

Hill is coming off a 15-save effort in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings. He has a 5-3-3 record this campaign with a 3.34 GAA and an .865 save percentage through 13 appearances. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league this season with 3.40 goals per game.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
27 days ago