Adin Hill News: Starting in Pittsburgh
Hill will defend the road net against the Penguins on Sunday.
Hill is coming off a 15-save effort in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings. He has a 5-3-3 record this campaign with a 3.34 GAA and an .865 save percentage through 13 appearances. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league this season with 3.40 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 272 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adin Hill See More