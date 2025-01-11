Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Hill will be between the home pipes versus Minnesota on Sunday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is 4-2-0 in his last six starts, with a 2.02 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Overall, the netminder is 17-7-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 26 appearances. The Wild are tied for 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

