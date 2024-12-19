Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 11:19am

Hill will patrol the home blue paint versus Vancouver on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill saw his four-game winning streak come to a halt Saturday in Edmonton, as he allowed six goals on 34 shots. Hill is 13-5-2 with a 2.78 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 20 games this season. The Canucks are averaging 3.16 goals per game this year, which ranks 12th in the league.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now