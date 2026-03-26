Adin Hill News: Starting versus Edmonton
Hill will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet,
Hill has not played well since the NHL returned to action following the Olympic break. He is 5-6-0 with a 2.78 GAA and an .867 save percentage across 11 starts. Overall, he is 9-9-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. The Oilers are tied for fifth in NHL scoring, generating 3.47 goals per game.
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