Adin Hill News: Steady in win

Hill stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Hill has won seven of his last nine outings, and this was the fourth time in that stretch he's allowed just one goal. It was a fluky one that broke up his shutout bid Thursday, as Jared McCann poked home the puck amid a scramble near the net. Hill is up to 31-13-5 with a 2.46 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 49 starts this season. He has alternated starts with Akira Schmid lately -- if that workload pattern continues, Schmid would play Saturday versus the Predators and Hill would be in line to start Tuesday against the Flames, though it's unclear if Ilya Samsonov (upper body) will be ready to return prior to either of those games.