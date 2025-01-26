Adin Hill News: Strong in win over Panthers

Hill stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Hill started consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. It seemed like a bold strategy for the Golden Knights considering the 28-year-old's recent struggles, but it paid off, as Hill limited the Panthers to an Anton Lundell goal early in the third period. This was Hill's third win over seven outings in January, and he's allowed exactly one goal in all of those victories. For the season, he's at a 19-9-3 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 31 starts. It's unclear if this game represents a shift in Vegas' goaltending plans, but their next opponent is Dallas, a team Hill surrendered four goals to in Thursday's loss, so it's possible Ilya Samsonov will handle that rematch Tuesday.