Adin Hill News: Sunday starter

Hill was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will start Sunday's game against the Oilers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Since coming out of the Olympic break, Hill and Akira Schmid have alternated starts. Schmid got the start Friday against the Wild, so it's Hill's turn Sunday against the Oilers. The 29-year-old is 6-4-3 on the season with a 3.42 GAA and an .860 save percentage. He will look to snap a streak of three straight starts allowing at least three goals against an Oilers team that has scored at least that many in six straight games.