Adin Hill News: Sunday's starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 9:36pm

Hill was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will start Sunday's game against the Oilers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Since coming out of the Olympic break, Hill and Akira Schmid have alternated starts. Schmid got the start Friday against the Wild, so it will be Hill's turn Sunday against the Oilers. The 29-year-old Hill is 6-4-3 on the season with a 3.42 GAA and an .860 save percentage. He will look to snap a streak of three straight starts allowing at least three goals, this time against an Oilers team that has scored at least that many in six straight games.

