Adin Hill News: Takes loss against Hurricanes

Hill stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hill has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, and this was the fourth time in that span he's given up three goals. The 28-year-old isn't playing poorly, as the Golden Knights' offense has had some trouble giving him enough support. For the season, Hill is 18-8-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 28 appearances. The Golden Knights complete their back-to-back with a game in Chicago on Saturday, which will likely be a start for Ilya Samsonov.