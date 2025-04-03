Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Taking on Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 12:35pm

Hill will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill saw his five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers. Hill has a career-high 29 wins this season, 10 better than his previous best set last season. The Jets lead the NHL with 106 points and are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game in 2024-25.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now