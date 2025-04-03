Adin Hill News: Taking on Winnipeg

Hill will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill saw his five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers. Hill has a career-high 29 wins this season, 10 better than his previous best set last season. The Jets lead the NHL with 106 points and are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game in 2024-25.