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Adin Hill News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hill will protect the home goal versus the Capitals on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has been a little unlucky lately, going 3-5-1 despite a 2.48 GAA and .884 save percentage over his last nine games. The 29-year-old rarely faces a lot of shots behind Vegas' stingy defense, but the results haven't been going his way much lately. The Capitals have scored 17 goals over their last six games, going 3-1-2 in that span.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
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