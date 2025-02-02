Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Hill will defend the road net against the Rangers on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Hill has one win in his last five outings (1-2-2), allowing 16 goals on 145 shots. He has a 19-9-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 15th in the league with 2.96 goals per game and lost 6-3 to Boston on Saturday.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
