Adin Hill News: Tending twine Sunday

Hill will patrol the home crease Sunday versus the Devils, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill will make his 36th appearance of the campaign Sunday -- the former Stanley Cup champion is sporting a 21-10-4 record, .903 save percentage and 2.59 GAA. The 28-year-old has won back-to-back starts while conceding one goal in each contest. The Devils are on the second half of a back-to-back, having defeated Utah 3-1 on Saturday. The Golden Knights have been off since Thursday.