Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Hill will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Sunday in Game 1, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill posted a 32-13-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Wild this campaign, stopping 38 of 40 shots faced. Minnesota finished 25th in the league with 2.74 goals per game in the regular season.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now