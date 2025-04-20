Adin Hill News: Tending twine Sunday

Hill will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Sunday in Game 1, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill posted a 32-13-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Wild this campaign, stopping 38 of 40 shots faced. Minnesota finished 25th in the league with 2.74 goals per game in the regular season.