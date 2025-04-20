Adin Hill News: Tending twine Sunday
Hill will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Sunday in Game 1, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill posted a 32-13-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Wild this campaign, stopping 38 of 40 shots faced. Minnesota finished 25th in the league with 2.74 goals per game in the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now