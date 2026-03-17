Adin Hill News: Tending twine Tuesday
Hill will protect the home net against Buffalo on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill will make his fifth straight start after winning his last two outings. He is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over Chicago. Hill has gone 8-6-3 this campaign with a 3.05 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 19 appearances. Buffalo is tied for sixth in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.
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